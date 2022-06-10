SEBRING — Each year, after graduation, many high school students party over the summer to celebrate moving into the next chapter of their lives.
It was at just such an early-summer party, 10 years ago on this date, that two young men beat 20-year-old Aaron Doty nearly to death at their home.
Jonathan Ray Rodriguez, then 22, and Kenneth Edward Felipe Jr., then 19, took Doty the next morning to a remote wooded area in the northwest of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring and set him on fire. He was still alive, barely, but didn’t survive the flames.
Deputies found Doty later that day. An investigation would later show that no one at the crowded party did anything to stop the beating. No one called 911.
Some of the party-goers reportedly helped the two men load Doty’s unconscious body into the bed of a pickup. Friends of the men helped them escape to Orlando, where authorities found and arrested them.
The trial, three years after the fact, had complications from the start. Many members of the community had heard about and discussed the case either with people at the party, through a hyper-localized media market or via countless social media posts about it.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, since retired, said in January 2015 that numerous posts and specific social media pages dealing directly with the case contributed to a failed jury selection. Several members of the jury pool had actively participated in conversations on the case.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit moved the trial to Polk County, and after a six-day trial and a guilty verdict, each man received two concurrent life sentences for murder and kidnapping.
Meanwhile, friends of Doty put up a makeshift memorial in the woods, similar to memorials to traffic fatalities all along public roads.
Although the trial, sentencing and civil action brought a measure of justice for the family, Aaron Doty’s loss was and will remain an open wound.
Blair Doty, Aaron’s older sister by two years, remembered a goofy congenial young man whose smile was “more teeth than anything.”
“He was a clown, a joker,” Blair Doty said. “He didn’t take a lot of things serious. The things he took serious were his God and his family.”
In 2019, Doty’s parents, Brenda and James, won a wrongful death suit that held Felipe and Rodriguez financially responsible and put a $700 million award against the two men: $300 million in compensatory damages and $400 million in punitive damages.
At the time, Blair Doty said the jury award brought some peace to her family and showed that people understood the severity of what happened, valued her brother’s life, and felt what his loss had done to her family.
His murder made her family second-guess the level of goodness in the world, and because of that, she thanks all those who supported her family physically, morally and spiritually after his death, during the trial and since then.
“It restored a lot of our belief in humanity,” Blair Doty said.