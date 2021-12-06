Carrie Meek was the first Black woman elected to the Florida Senate since Reconstruction, and that’s no small achievement when you consider her roots. She grew up in a time and place when Blacks were not allowed to walk on the grounds of state buildings.
The time: the 1930s. The place: Tallahassee, where she was born in 1926 to hard-working parents who were sharecroppers and was the granddaughter of a woman born to slavery. Nicknamed “Tot,” the youngest of 12 children, Meek became her high school valedictorian and a standout track and field athlete at Florida A&M University. But she had to leave home for the University of Michigan for graduate studies in public health because Black students were barred from Florida grad schools.
Meek, who died Sunday at 95, was an outstanding Floridian with a lovable tenacity. She repeatedly shattered racial and gender barriers throughout a long and busy life devoted to education, community work and public service. She never lost track of her roots and lived for many years in the same house in the Liberty City neighborhood in Miami, where a memorable political career was born in 1979.
Her first political opportunity came about literally by accident after a friend’s personal tragedy. When Gwen Cherry, the first Black woman ever to serve in the Florida House, died in a car accident, Meek entered the special election and became her successor.
A pivotal Democratic primary in 1979 reveals just how much politics has changed in Florida — and not for the better, either.
Collecting “nickels and dimes” from hundreds of friends and neighbors, Meek scraped together about $9,000 over a three-week period, and that was enough to finance a successful campaign. But it was never about money. Rather, it was about Meek’s determination to make life better for others.
“I had no fear of losing,” Meek told supporters at her victory party, according to a story in The Miami News. “But I did fear letting you down. I would have been hurt to the bottom of my heart if I let you down.”
Known for her distinctive, high-pitched voice, Meek would never be silenced, and she’s remembered as a compassionate champion of the poor, the homeless, the sick and the elderly. She worked tenaciously to make Florida a better place, first in the Legislature and for a decade in Congress.
Meek’s many causes included affordable housing, free adult and vocational education for the homeless, rehabilitation programs for prison inmates, expanding work opportunities for welfare recipients such as serving as census-takers, and making stalking a crime.
In a 1979 Orlando Sentinel interview, and employing the slang of the period, Meek said she was “hung up” on equal opportunity. It sounds quaintly anachronistic today, but it was what she believed.
It was one of many convictions that defined a four-decade career in Tallahassee and Washington. Meek was 66 when she won a seat in Congress in a redrawn district in 1992, and joined Alcee Hastings and Corrine Brown as the first Black members of Congress from Florida since Reconstruction.
“She has a velvet glove, but sometimes she can have a fist in it,” former U.S. Rep. E. Clay Shaw of Fort Lauderdale told The Miami Herald in 1999. “She’s so likeable that it’s sometimes disarming.”
As a freshman, she audaciously sought a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She got it, too, but two years later, Newt Gingrich and the Republicans took control.
A decade later, when she retired, she waited until a couple of weeks before the filing deadline before stepping away so that her son Kendrick could succeed her.
The younger Meek was also an accomplished politician, but it’s easily explained. He could not have had a better role model. Carrie Meek was one of a kind.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.