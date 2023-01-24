Remembering Jessica: Rally grows again in 2023

SEBRING — It was the biggest turnout yet on perhaps the saddest day in Sebring’s history.
The 4th annual JusticeforJessica Memorial Cruise, held to honor one of the women shot and killed in the SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019, moved Jessica Montague’s husband, Jermaine.
More than a hundred cars showed up for the memorial cruise, the most yet, said Jermaine, who drove his wife’s 2008 Mustang GT in the cruise.
“It felt really good,” he said. “When I saw all the cars pulling onto U.S. 27 behind me, I broke out in tears. My son Javian was right there with me. I didn’t think we’d have as much support as we did.”
The cruise around Sebring ended with a meal where participants shared memories of Jessica at Little Italy. There were people in the cruise Jermaine hadn’t met before.
“It felt really good to have new faces out there, we’re seeing new faces every year,” he told the Highlands News-Sun.
Jessica and Jermaine’s father Karl Beckerich and other relatives and close friends meet every Jan. 23 at the former site of the SunTrust Bank – which the company demolished after the horrific event. It has been replaced with a simple, but powerful memorial called Reflection Park.
Just after 12:30 p.m. on that date, Montague and four other women – Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Debra Cook and Ana Piñon-Williams – were ordered to lay on the bank’s floor and executed. It was not a robbery, just the senseless taking of lives, prosecutors say.
Jermaine was to meet Jessica at the bank at noon, but his birthday lunch was not to be.
Phones around Sebring and Highlands County rang as the news spread. As several police agencies shut down U.S. 27 in both directions, family and friends called to ensure their loved ones were safe. After the standoff ended and police entered the bank, the depth of the community’s loss became clear.
Since that day, residents of this small, friend-and-family oriented community have meditated and left flowers at the memorial plaza each Jan. 23.
The evening, however, belongs to the Jessica Montague Memorial Cruise, where more than hundred people pull into the memorial parking lot with their Mustangs, Camaros, gleaming pickup trucks, and even a Slingshot, a three-wheel, open-air roadster.
Four Highlands County Sheriff’s cruisers also joined the crowd at the memorial to lead the legions of vehicles down U.S. 27 and around town. As Daffne Cruz, who organizes the annual cruise smelled the flowers at the center of the memorial, she explained the importance of the rally. She owns Strictly Royal Racing, where she shares the building with Montague Family Towing.
“This is something we do every year to remember a great lady,” she said. “She loved cars and she touched a lot of people who knew her. We do this every year to show support for Jermaine and her family.”
Dustin Wells, who manages IT at the Highlands County Courthouse, was there in his shiny, black Mustang 5.0. He attends the rally to represent his friends and family in honoring the fallen. His job is to ensure judges, lawyers, and the public can participate in person or online during court proceedings.
“I think the community remembers what happened here, but showing up in person makes a big statement,” Wells said.
Richard Gonzalez, who was at work with Jermaine the day Jessica and the others were killed, also knows the loss of a child. She was a passenger in a car driven by a man who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel. She died on Jan. 1, 2020, when the driver lost control on I-95. The driver is behind bars serving three years on a violation of probation conviction. The driver has not yet stood trial on the DUI manslaughter charge.
“I am here to support Jermaine, we both have had a huge loss, but today is for Jermaine,” he said.
Tom Barrett and his wife drove in his new pickup truck, rock lights brite behind its tires. Barrett is owner of ReMax Realty Plus, aka “The Barrett Team.”
“The community shows up in strength every year,” Barrett said. “Time may pass, but this is a great way for the community to express its desire for justice.”