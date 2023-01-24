Remembering Jessica: Rally grows again in 2023

Karl Beckerich holds up the T-shirt rallygoers wore at the 2023 car rally that memorialized his daughter Jessica. 

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — It was the biggest turnout yet on perhaps the saddest day in Sebring’s history.

The 4th annual JusticeforJessica Memorial Cruise, held to honor one of the women shot and killed in the SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019, moved Jessica Montague’s husband, Jermaine.

