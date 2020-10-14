I recall being coaxed into a sail boat for a hop across a lake. Boating was not my thing. But I couldn’t disappoint our three sons and my husband … not to mention our friends who owned the boat.
They assured me it would be very relaxing. Once I released my white-knuckle grip, I really enjoyed the quiet skim across the water.
However, sitting on the bow with my friend on the way back, dark clouds pressed in quickly. I was ready to head back to a less vulnerable spot as wondering and wandering thoughts of fear assailed me. Until she convicted me, “Come on, Jan, where’s your faith?”
So, with rubbery legs and eyes focused on the horizon, I prayed for calm inside of me, the weather and water.
Those shaky legs and wondering (and wandering thoughts) have accompanied me for some time over the last few years. And, especially over these recent summer months, though not because of boating.
Like the lapping water on the lake, I have had various over-lapping discomforts in my body. Chronic at first, it would go away for long periods. But this summer it became acute and couldn’t be ignored.
This is not the place to discuss details, but I want to point out the importance of something I discovered.
Just like that day on the lake when we had a capable captain of our little sailboat able to get us safely home, the same is true in life.
I had reached my wit’s end and needed internal calm within the stormy discomforts. As I slumped in exhaustion at my kitchen table, I prayed, seeking the Captain of my life for wisdom. When I opened my eyes, I noticed my phone sitting there with a message I thought I’d check out.
Over and over I clicked on it only to have an infomercial keep popping up. Unbeknown to me, it was about to introduce me to the solution I’d been praying for.
Sometimes we have to reach the end of our rope before our minds and hearts are ready to receive the answer. Thankfully, even through a lot of uncertainty, I knew who to turn to. And, my Lord is never short on surprises.
Jesus is the Captain of my soul (my life’s boat) and persistent prayer is something he admonishes us to do.
“Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers …” it says in Ephesians 3: 18 NLT.
Be alert. Your answer will come.
My anchor holds! Selah