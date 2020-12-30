COVID-19 relief bill. Here is what is wrong with Washington and our government in general (both sides). Pelosi and the House could have been working on this six months ago, but no, because she simply wouldn't do it before the election, and said so as much.
It has been said that $2,000 to everyone would cost $610 billion. But let's look what is in some of the bill.
$25 million – Pakistan for gender equity
$25 million – Kennedy Center
$75 million – National Endowment for the Arts
$75 million – National Endowment for Humanities
$20 million additional for the Federal Burau of Investigations
$15 million additional for the Drug Enforcement Agency
$5 million for the District of Columbia
$80 million for Pandemic Response Accountability Committee
$7.5 million for the Smithsonian
$750,000 for the Library of Congress for child care
And the best one ...
$350 million for the Department of State to prepare for COVID refugees (if we can't take care of our own, why admit refugees?).
There is more, but why does Washington add this pork to things that have nothing to do with COVID relief for Americans?
I, for one, think Trump is right to veto this bill until the pork is removed.
Arthur Brand
Avon Park