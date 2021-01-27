People are out of work, families are hungry and ill-housed, our country is recovering from an attempted coup, people are dying from COVID-19 while the vaccine program is a management mess.
So, what does a Republican state legislator choose to do with his time. Rep. (Anthony) Sabatini is calling for renaming U.S. 27 the Donald J. Trump Highway. He chose the only president impeached twice. I guess he could not find a first responder who died trying to save COVID-19 victims. This is what happens when one political party is in control for far too long.
Would anyone care to estimate how much it would cost to print new letterheads, replace signs and reprogram websites?
We can’t vote this right-winger out of office, but we should keep an eye of how our Highlands County state legislators respond to him.
James Upchurch
Sebring