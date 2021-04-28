Every day challenges we may, out of distorted pain, call a “crisis” and not be able at the time to convert that energy into healing; however, it is an opportunity to grow. As little children, we fall and skin our knees, cry and run to a parent or someone for comfort. However, we don’t keep crying forever, we learn to heal and move on.
We do the healing ourselves, even in more critically ill situations or injuries. If we are aware, we can change perception of pain into an opportunity to grow. What else is there to do, remain in depression and negativity to joy. Life is our perception of reality. We may feel worse, before we feel better. This is a part of growth. We have a choice about how to live through a crisis and grow .
Yoga is a practice to improve grounding, stability of emotional ups and downs, harmony, stability, patience and endurance. It is a breath of fresh air, but it requires a practice to let go of an old dark pattern that keeps us immobile from moving forward. We can incorporate mellow sounds of nature, body expressions, such as a smile to transmute negative energy into positive body alignment, movement, food and positive associations. We begin with a positive mind set and determination to be happy, no matter what!
If you are presently feeling a dark sense of depression, accept a new challenge of a different mindset. Change your “self-talk”immediately to actualize an awakened trajectory to activate positive energy. One great first step is to read books you can hold, highlight and take with you, not a computer. Let a book be a new friend that you can turn to for support.
Today’s yoga practice is to discover a new you in a peaceful location. Go to Highlands Hammock State Park and find a wooded trail along the flowing water. Discover your inner peace and renew. After a year of experiencing many changes, return inward to find serenity and practice it. Take the serenity from nature and your own into a new life you create.
Use yoga as a path of growth. No need to have expectations of perfection, just do it. Let go of the words, “I will try” or “maybe” as through growth the past melts away. Use intuition as a guide for positive evaluation and actualization of a new you, then move forward with a positive attitude. You can always alter your path if it doesn’t feel right. In yoga, we choose a path for growth and keep moving our mind/body/spirit in a positive direction. Persevere!
A plant takes time to take root as does a yoga practice; it is an action. As humans we can choose our direction. On Monday, May 3 you can join the new class at the YMCA, 10 to 11 a.m. Bring yourself and any new ideas you want to share with the class. After a year off, a yoga practice will awaken a new life of positive energy. Let’s take the “road less traveled,” as Robert Frost says in his poem to discover “how it makes all the difference.”