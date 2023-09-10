County and city community leaders met in Avon Park recently to discuss how inflation and lack of affordable housing creates homelessness among even those who have jobs.
Though inflation has plummeted to a mere 3% nationally, down from more than 9% just one year ago, Florida’s inflation is the highest in the country, more than double the national average, with several metro areas labeled inflation “hot spots” thanks in large part to housing woes.
Catastrophic damage from hurricanes, hail, and other dangerous weather has caused many property insurance carriers to cut back on the number of customers or to pull out of the state altogether. Premiums have skyrocketed.
The Insurance Information Institute found that Floridians pay the highest average home insurance premium at $6,000 a year for 2023. That amount is 42% higher than 2022, the institute says.
Property owners and landlords have to raise rents to pay those higher premiums, but that may not be the only reason. AirBnB and other online rental platforms also drive neighborhood rents higher.
Cyndi S. Dassinger, director of civil/child support/probate, said her office has processed 199 evictions since March – an average of 33 each month.
“We have filed 30 evictions in August,” she said.
And now a local judge who holds eviction hearings has weighed in on what he has seen as rents in Highlands County rise. He hears complaints from landlords and tenants during those hearings, but the final eviction notice is signed by the Highlands County Sheriff.
Ritenour: ‘We’re not talking about fancy houses’In addition to misdemeanor court, County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour’s holds eviction hearings in Highlands County. Sometimes the renter has refused to follow the rules, damaged the property, or failed to pay rent. Sometimes, however, the homeowner has to raise the rent to pay rising property insurance rates.
“Houses were $500 to $600 a month, now you’re looking at $1,200 to $1,300 a month,” said Ritenour, who was raised in Highlands County. “And we’re not talking about fancy houses.”
According to the judge, he’s had to approve a greater number of evictions in the past few years.
Rent has become ‘ridiculous’“Unless you’re renting a nasty, nasty mobile home, rent has become ridiculous,” Ritenour said. “Think about some of the young guys who don’t have a high school diploma, they thought two or three years ago they were great making $10 — $11 an hour. You might find a studio apartment for $700, maybe.”
It’s been an uphill battle for those trying to pay higher rents, the judge said. He had to sign eviction papers for a working nurse whose landlord raised her rent above $2,000. She told the judge she simply could not afford it. She had to move out.
“Rent has doubled from two or three years ago,” Ritenour said. “A house I rented out at $500 is now renting for $1,400. That is ridiculous.”
The judge does not have a say in how much rent the market can bear; he was simply describing what he has seen in his role approving, or denying, evictions.
One man’s eviction storyRitenour made the comments in court on Aug. 2 as renter Charles Ishmael told the judge about his housing troubles. Ishmael’s landlord had just evicted him even though he’d paid first, last, and security deposits. He showed Ritenour the eviction notice.
“I was renting the house for $1,200 a month and I gave the landlord $3,400 to move me in,” Ishmael told the Highlands News-Sun. “After that, she said she was going to up the rent to $1,300 a month.”
The rental assistance group who helped Ishmael told the landlord to come to their office to pick up a check, but “she walked out of the place without picking up the check,” Ishmael said. “She told them she’s going up on the rent, either you pay it or you get out.”
‘Termites in my food’Ishmael showed a reporter his eviction notice giving him and his wife 24 hours to get out. According to Ishmael, the home was substandard.
“There were termites in my food, on my pillow, termites all over the place,” Ishmael said. “There’s water leaking everywhere.”
He filed a complaint against his landlord and provided photographs of the home’s interior in his file.