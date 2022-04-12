AVON PARK — COVID-19 affected everyone in ways we might never imagine. Renters have been struck hard as a result of the virus from the loss of jobs or hours cut. The Heartland Coalition for the Homeless is hosting a Rental Assistance Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Avon Park Community Center at 300 W. Main St.
“We received some funds from HUDD for clients who have been financially affected by COVID,” Executive Director Brenda Gray said. “This is only for renters who are behind in their rent.”
Gray said this is only for renters, not homeowners. It is for those who are at 50% or below the area mean income (AMI). The program is only available to Highlands County renters.
A simple application must be filled out at the fair; so the more prepared you are, the more efficient the process. Applicants must show a current letter of being behind on the rent with a letter or notice of eviction from the landlord.
What to bring: current lease agreement, photo ID for everyone in the household over 18; a social security card for everyone in the household; income verification from the past 30 days and any child support payment information.
“They must be able to show how COVID affected them financially,” Gray said.
For more information on the fair or the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, call Mrs. Charlie Delaughter at 863-253-9672.