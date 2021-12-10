Repent, the end is near
Well, with two more ‘Bible thumping’ letters to the Highlands News-Sun editor on Friday, Dec. 3, I can’t help but reflect as I drive by the vacant shopping center at U.S. 27 and Bayview Street, Sebring with its newly placed “For Sale” signs, the “end is near.” The end? No stinking “Sam’s Club.” Maybe, no one has noticed?
How can you not notice two years of “trespassers” selling Trump merchandise? FYI, Sebring Police Department says it’s “Walmart’s (Sam’s Club East) fault” because they did not want to make waves. Or the ‘Cuban Solidarity’ rally. Or the “motor home” for sale?
Seems Sam’s Club (East) has given up on Highlands County?
They don’t know what they are missing.
Repent, the end is near. No Sam’s Club.
Edward Hummell
Sebring