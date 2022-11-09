SEBRING — Highlands County voters chose by 3-1 margins to return Republicans to state-level offices in Tallahassee.
Final results for the whole state are yet to be determined, but the majority of local voters said they wanted to see Republicans stay in their seats.
Tuesday's returns had a total of 29,454 votes for Governor Ron DeSantis, 13,380 of which came in on Election Day. DeSantis had another 9,015 local votes in early voting and 7.059 in mail-in votes.
He carried 74.17% of the local vote while U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, running to unseat him, carried just 9,943 votes locally, for 25.04% of the vote.
Crist, a former governor himself, had 3,069 votes on Election Day – 2.183 in early voting and 4,691 in mail-in ballots.
Each of the other candidates, in local votes, carried 0.6% or less.
Attorney General Ashley Moody, also Republican, grabbed 29,840 local votes, or 75.81% of Highlands voters, while her challenger, Democrat Aramis Ayala, had 9.522 local votes for 24.19%.
Moody had 9.120 in early voting and 7.312 in mail-in votes. Ayala had 2,074 in early voting and 4.433 in mail-in ballots.
Likewise, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Republican, got a majority of Highlands County votes, 28,810 or 73.81%, while Democratic challenger Adam Hattersley got 10,223, or 26.19%.
In the local polls, 12,997 residents gave Patronis their vote on Election Day, 8.908 voted for him in early voting and 6,905 sent in mail-in ballots for him.
Hattersley got 3,271 on Election Day, 2,212 in early voting and 4,740 in mail-in votes.
Commissioner of Agriculture was an open field, since sitting Commissioner Nikki Fried, Democrat, had resigned to run for governor and lost in the primary to Crist.
Wilton Simpson, Republican, carried 29,059 Highlands County votes, or 74.49%, while Democrat Naomi Esther Blemur carried 9.949 votes, or 25.51%.
Simpson had 13,024 votes on Election Day, 8,954 early votes and 7.081 mail-in votes, while Blemur had 3,251 votes on Election Day, 2,144 in early voting and 4,554 in mail-in votes.