SEBRING — A local grove owner’s request to convert a piece of cleared land at Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway from high-density residential to commercial development has cleared state review. It’s now up for adoption this morning by the Board of County Commission.
The owners, Kahn Citrus Inc. and L&H HC Properties LLC, have a public hearing in front of the County Commission this morning regarding approximately 19.42 acres on the northeast corner of the intersection of Scenic Highway and the Sebring Parkway.
It passed the County Commission in October and is now up for its second hearing, as required by law.
The applicant has already gotten a 4.2-acre parcel of an approximate 15.2-acre tract changed from R-3 multiple-family dwelling — including hotel/motel — to B-3 business district. It’s also north of Sebring Parkway on the east side of Scenic Highway, but behind the 19.2-acre tract.
On that parcel, Bernie Little Distributors Inc. plans to build a new distribution center. Joe Little, son of business founder Bernie Little Sr., said at the October meeting that the 48-year business has outgrown the facility it built in 1986 on U.S. 98, even after two on-site expansions..
Planning Supervisor Joedene Thayer told the Highlands News-Sun on Monday that all of these parcels would have access to both the existing Sebring Parkway and Panther Parkway via Scenic Highway.
While the proposed Bernie Little site already has a site plan for access onto Scenic Highway, the parcels that front on Sebring Parkway have no site plans at this time, Thayer said. They are getting rezoned to make them more attractive as commercial business sites.
Still, she said access to those sites would likely be off Scenic Highway, not off the Parkway, which is a four-lane divided highway crossed by a two-lane road at a signalized intersection at that point.
Also on the agenda are hearings to approve certificates of public convenience and necessity for ambulance companies and the contract for work to start on resurfacing East Interlake Boulevard in Lake Placid.
The resurfacing contract is being paid entirely out of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program (SCOP), with a deadline for completion of March 1, 2020.
Work includes milling and resurfacing both lanes from Devane Park to U.S. 27; maintaining traffic flow; putting in new striping and sidewalks; removing and replacing existing sidewalks, curb ramps and traffic signs; grading swales, and installing sod where needed.
The public hearings are also scheduled for Affordable Transport Inc.; Atlantic Palm Beach Ambulance, doing business as AMR, and Lifefleet Southeast Inc., doing business as American Medical Response.