SEBRING — In one of the more bizarre twists to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, the state of Florida prepared, briefly, to reroute Southwest Florida’s Interstate 75 traffic to U.S. 27 in the Heartland.

That plan came about late Friday after the Myakka River under the interstate had risen to the point that it made the highway unsafe. With Florida having three main north-south corridors, U.S. 27 was the nearest that could take traffic.

Recommended for you