SEBRING — In one of the more bizarre twists to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, the state of Florida prepared, briefly, to reroute Southwest Florida’s Interstate 75 traffic to U.S. 27 in the Heartland.
That plan came about late Friday after the Myakka River under the interstate had risen to the point that it made the highway unsafe. With Florida having three main north-south corridors, U.S. 27 was the nearest that could take traffic.
The other is Interstate 95 on the east Florida coast.
The proposed detour would have sent all of I-75’s passenger and cargo traffic through Glades, Highlands and Polk Counties. Fortunately, for the communities along that route, the waters subsided Saturday, and the state reopened I-75.
Had that traffic come to the Heartland, Highlands County motorists would have needed to exercise caution, patience and discretion, especially with regard to taking only the trips they need.
County emergency management personnel, including engineering, road and traffic operations staff, have been working to get traffic signals up and running since Hurricane Ian, said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, and will continue to do so while electric line crews work to restore permanent power to those intersections.
“You need to understand, the disaster is regional, almost statewide. Some areas were more affected than us,” Rybinski said.
With recovery of state-owned systems, like the U.S. highway, “we’re having to do, locally, most of the legwork,” she said.
Local intersections that don’t have permanent power yet restored have generators powering the lights, she said, and will continue to have them until all power is back.
At any intersection where traffic lights are still not working, motorists from every direction need to treat the junction as an all-way stop sign, and take turns, accordingly.
Since Ian’s impact, residents have been out on the roads to secure gas for cars and generators, groceries or just to witness what damage or flooding remains. Even without traffic coming in from other parts of the state, Rybinski advised that if you don’t need to make a trip for you job, school, supplies, health or safety, it would be best to refrain and not get on the road unless you have to.
People evacuating from other parts of the state may still drive through Highlands County. They are not familiar with the area and not happy about their situation. In addition, Rybinski said, power line trucks, gasoline and supplies trucks as well as emergency vehicles and law enforcement are still very busy.
The fewer cars on the road, the less chances for traffic-snarling and potentially deadly crashes that will tie up already-stretched local resources.
Most, if not all, of the 132 local roads that Ian left blocked by debris, downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding or washouts have been repaired and/or cleared by now. If people can use cleared and safe residential streets for small trips, they are encouraged to do so.