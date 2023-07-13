Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest since the July 2 shooting on Snapper Drive, but not for the shooting.
They’ve charged 32-year-old Lorenzo Lamar Lowe with possession of a home for the purpose of manufacturing drugs — with a minor present.
He’s also been charged with trafficking between 28 grams to 150 kilograms of cocaine, possession of drug equipment with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of more than 20 grams or marijuana.
According to arrest reports, deputies found the drugs in Lowe’s house at 4407 Snapper Ave. in the process of investigating a shooting there.
The shooting took place at or just prior to 8:45 p.m. July 2, according to Sheriff’s Office reports. The incident left an as-yet unidentified 27-year-old man dead on the driveway of the house.
Deputies have named no suspects, made no arrests nor levied any charges in the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office reports. That case remains under investigation.
By 11:50 p.m. on July 2, deputies started conducting a search of the house and found a backpack that contained weighing scales and small Ziploc Baggies consistent with packaging narcotics for sale.
They also found Lowe’s identification card in the backpack.
In the house, they found several of Lowe’s personal day-to-day items, such as clothes, shoes and toiletries.
When asked, Lowe said he stays at the residence on occasion, and confirmed that his 8-year-old daughter and his girlfriend live there with him.
Arrest reports said they also found a small lock box in the utility room. Reports said it contained approximately 50.6 grams of a white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine, in three separate plastic Baggies.
The powder field-tested positive for cocaine, arrest reports said, and the lock box also contained a “cutting agent” and a scale.