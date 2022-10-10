Tropical Weather Computer Models

In a flight provided by mediccorps.org, debris from Hurricane Ian covers Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian confounded one key computer forecast model, creating challenges for forecasters and Florida residents.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP FILE PHOTO

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over.

Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.

