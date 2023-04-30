When work started two weeks ago on the site of a new playground in Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring, some residents there thought the work was to expand basketball courts.
At least one resident complained to the Board of Supervisors that before they do that, now or in the future, they get a handle on people’s conduct there.
The woman said a group of players at the courts, within sight and earshot of the public pool, used vulgar language, littered the area with trash and even urinated off the side of the open-air, un-fenced playing surface.
Sun ‘N Lake supervisors assured her that they and Sun ‘N Lake security would address such issues, whenever told of it.
During discussion of the grant funds for the playground, supervisors also asked what they can do about the basketball court.
For now, the basketball courts are closed for at least a month or more while the district undertakes a project to install a new set of playground equipment between the courts and the district pool parking lot.
When it reopens, it will have to be open to residents the way the pool is, said General Manager Dan Stegall. However, the district could set up outside-resident memberships, similar to those for pool users.
Board of Supervisors President Craig Herrick said the only way to control who uses the basketball courts would be to fence it in. Supervisor Mike Gilpin suggested taking down the hoops.
Supervisor Mike Hurley, who used to work for the district supervising security, among other things, said bad behavior has always been an issue at the basketball courts, but warned that putting a fence around it is more costly.
Herrick said nearby resident parents, from whom he’s heard, have said that their kids always go down to the courts to play.
“So it’s appropriate to have it,” Herrick said. “Putting a fence around it may get rid of the wrong people coming down to play.”
Stegall warned, however, that supervisors look at how much controlling access would cost. At the nearby dog park, he said, it costs more to have gates with controls on them than it is to put up a fence.
David Schumacher, general counsel for the district, suggested that they consider posting rules of conduct at the facility.
If users violate them, he said, the district can have them served a trespass warning.
Supervisor Ray Brooks suggested the board wait until after the court reopens, and see what they can do then.