Closing the court for construction

Workers at the Sun ‘N Lake playground construction site in Sebring put up fencing around the area to control runoff. The district’s basketball courts, in the background, will remain closed during construction, but Sun ‘N Lake officials want to look at ways of controlling access to the courts or correcting alleged bad behavior by players.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

When work started two weeks ago on the site of a new playground in Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring, some residents there thought the work was to expand basketball courts.

At least one resident complained to the Board of Supervisors that before they do that, now or in the future, they get a handle on people’s conduct there.

Recommended for you