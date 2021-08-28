AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson stood on the street that circles Lake Verona as crews drove a vinyl retaining wall into the ground near the lake.
Rather than being driven into the sand at the water’s edge, workers use a mechanical bucket to pound each panel of the wall to create the barrier a dozen feet back from the water.
And that’s the distinction Anderson wants Circle Street neighbors and Avon Park residents to understand: He is not installing a seawall, which requires a separate regime of permits than the retaining wall he is installing on the property.
He also wants folks to know that he has a permit from the Highlands County Building Department to tear down the white Sears Roebuck house that was on the hill above him. He is also allowed to cut down trees on that property because he owns 301 E. Circle St., which includes the house, the trees, and the new retaining wall.
“Me and my sisters bought this whole lot,” he says, pointing uphill. His sisters own Parkview Pre-K and Prep Academy next door to 301 E. Circle St. “This property had some old trees on it, including one avocado tree over there that was not producing.”
But the Southwest Florida Water Management District may have bad news for Anderson when it re-examines the project Monday, according to Susanna Martinez Tarokh, the district’s spokeswoman.
“There are photos that may show he is working closer to the water,” she said.
The plan is to dump fill dirt against the back of the retaining wall, then grade it to create a gentler slope in front of the house Anderson and his wife plan to build on the lot. They plan to landscape that, too.
“We’ll put the grass and trees back in, and it will ultimately be more beautiful than it was, in my opinion. We’ll mitigate the loss of the trees.”
It’s the loss of the old oak trees that have locals so upset. Some of the oaks, which are more than a hundred years old, provided some shade on the shore of Lake Verona, one of Florida’s oldest, natural lakes. One resident was angry enough to use colorful language when confronting Anderson over the felled trees.
“The one oak tree we cut was growing into the power lines for years,” he said. “The power companies had cut a ‘V’ in it, so there were straggler limbs going one way and the other, so it wouldn’t grow into its natural size anyway.”
The SWFWMD and Florida Department of Environmental Protection do not have jurisdiction, and therefore, do not require permits for work on the property, Anderson said.
However, someone filed a formal complaint with the water district, which sent a field investigator out to check the work Monday. That investigator, Chaz LaRiche, apparently examined Andersons project and determined he was not involving the water.
“We have since received photographs of the work from someone who lives on the lake,” she said. “Some of the work may be happening in the water that may require a permit. We’re not saying he needs a permit, but Chaz is going to meet with them again because it’s difficult to see from the photos what activity is taking place.”
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader, who said the town’s code enforcement department received a complaint about the work, said Highlands County signed off on it.
Terry Heston, vice president of Sedlock & Heston Construction, lives on the other side of Avon Park from Circle Street. He drove up in his vehicle to see what was going on.
“I think it looks absolutely wonderful, I’m glad to see him do it,” Heston said of Garrett’s seawall. “Most people tell me how nice it is, but people, they just want to know if he has a permit. I guarantee you. He’s not going to do the work without a proper permit.”
Heston previously served as a council member with Anderson as mayor. The two often voted opposite each other on contentious matters.