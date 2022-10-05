SEBRING — Neighboring counties were placed on the FEMA disaster assistance list while Highlands County residents were waiting anxiously for our county to be placed on the same list. The wait is over.
Monday evening, FEMA announced Highlands County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance.
The much anticipated assistance could include “temporary housing, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs,” the press release said. Media Relations Manager Deanna Frazier said uninsured needs could be eyeglasses, dentures and prosthetics, etc.
Florida’s FEMA Region is 4 and the Florida Hurricane Ian Disaster reference is 4673. You may need the information when seeking help. Keep in mind, assistance is only for your primary residence, not rentals or other property you own.
There are a few ways to apply for help, at FEMA’s site at disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. A FEMA Youtube video states the website is the fastest way to apply. The site’s landing page has loads of information but three main buttons labeled “Find Assistance, Apply Online” and “Check Status” makes for easy use. When you register, a nine-digit reference number will be given. It is very important that you keep the number as it will be referenced throughout the process.
Items you will need when applying for assistance will be:
- A current phone number.
- Your address when the disaster struck and the address you are at now.
- Your Social Security number
- Bank routing and account number if direct deposit is requested.
- Insurance company name and policy number
Anyone with homeowner’s/renter’s or flood insurance who has damage should file a claim with the insurance company first and as quickly as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits your insurance will cover.
FEMA recommends you take pictures of the damage, if you have not already. Keep any receipts for repairs and services you have made while doing repairs.
Only Lee and Charlotte counties have been approved for Operation Blue Roof as of Oct. 4, which provides tarps and manpower to cover damaged roofs. The blue roofs are not a FEMA program but done through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.