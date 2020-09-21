WEST PALM BEACH — Javen Bennett was in middle school the first time he saw a shootout. Back then, the sound of gunfire would bring him to tears. He would panic: Was someone he knew hurt?
Now going into his junior year of high school at Palm Beach Lakes, Bennett barely flinches when bullets blaze through the north end of West Palm Beach.
“It’s just normal to us,” said the 16-year-old, who lives near Coleman Park. “Somebody that’s not from the ‘hood or been around it, they’ll hear a firecracker, they’ll get scared thinking it’s a gunshot.
“We wouldn’t move.”
Much of the city’s gun violence is concentrated in neighborhoods near Bennett’s — historically Black, lower-income communities that for years have felt the scourge of shootings and the frustration of cold cases. So too are a significant portion of the nearly 200 fatal shootings in the city since 2009.
Yet, beyond the whiz of bullets, holler of sirens and screams of realization — “That’s my baby!” — are the cries of residents saying “Enough!” by tackling the root causes of their area’s crime — poverty, drugs and hopelessness — in pursuit of a more peaceful reality.
Ricky Aiken calls them Hope Dealers.
He mentors 30 of them through the nonprofit he co-founded, Inner City Innovators, after the violent summer of 2015. The organization, which runs primarily on private donations and grants from out-of-state groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety, aims to curb gun violence by offering young men in the community a different kind of clique, one free of gangs, drugs and violence.
Bennett is one of them. He’s ready for a change.
TRAUMATIC NORMS
Last summer, 100 or so West Palm Beach teenagers from in and around Bennett’s neighborhood lined up across a gymnasium floor. Presenters at the city-run Teens Unite program that day instructed the teens to step forward if they, their friends or family had experienced gun violence.
Everyone moved up.
That’s the story Kevin Jones shares when talking about gun violence in West Palm Beach. Jones, the city’s coordinator of community initiatives, said most of the teens were numbed to the trauma such violence spurns until they had to sit in a circle and talk about it.
“What we want them to understand is their normal is not normal,” Jones said. He stresses to them that elsewhere, teenagers don’t carry guns for protection and that insults aren’t met with gunfire.
The city hired Jones in 2014 as part of then-Mayor Jeri Muoio’s Village Initiative, an effort toward lowering violence among young Black men in the city’s north end.
The statistics are startling.
In 2 of every 3 homicides in the city between 2009 and 2019 the victims were Black males, despite representing only 1 of every 6 West Palm Beach residents. That’s 143 Black males killed in the city during that time, all but seven of whom were shot to death. Their average age was 28.
INTERVENTION
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley stressed that it’s a small group of people to blame for the majority of the city’s killings.
That’s true in cities across the country, said Meaghan McDonald, director of field innovations at the National Network for Safe Communities through John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.
McDonald works under David Kennedy, the co-founder and executive director of the network. In the 1990s, Kennedy, a criminologist, developed “Operation Ceasefire,” a plan to curb gang-related gun violence in Boston through what Kennedy calls group-violence intervention.
The idea is to identify key players behind the majority of a city’s violent crime and put them in a room with community leaders, law-enforcement officers and social workers. That’s often done by inviting people on probation or parole so they’re required to attend.
In Boston, the program led to a 63 percent decrease in violent crimes among the city’s youth and a 30 percent drop in homicides citywide, Kennedy’s research found. Cities across the globe have had similar results.
“To really make an impact on violence, we have to do things differently and more radically,” McDonald said.
NEW NORMS
Ricky Aiken sees the privilege surrounding his neighborhood. In fact, it can make the day-to-day violence of the city’s north end seem even more bleak, he said.
“We live in a city filled with wealth and our community is just in such a desperate situation,” Aiken said. “I think that kind of draws people into feeling that they don’t have the options or the opportunity that we all know is there.”
That’s why Aiken brings in professionals to show his young men both what is out there and how to make it their reality.
A tangible path toward something better, he said, can be key in reducing the area’s gun violence.
“We need to see people as people who need help, who need services,” Aiken said. “People think it’s the Hope Dealers versus the dope dealers, it’s good versus evil.
“Even the worst elements of our communities are profound casualties of our racial legacies in this country.”
Central to the city’s Village Initiative, which Aiken has helped advise, is compassion, said Kevin Jones.
For example, the summer Teens Unite program brings together teenagers from across the city. “These young people, they’re interacting with folks that historically they shoot at,” Jones said.
There, they learn to see each other as people, not rivals.
Wherever the path toward a more peaceful north end weaves, Javen Bennett wants to lead his neighbors through it.
“We won’t be afraid of where we’re from and where we live at,” Bennett said. “It’s our home.”