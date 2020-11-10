SEBRING — Americans ran to the polls to cast their votes early and on Election Day to ensure their votes counted. Months of campaigning is finally over and Joe Biden has been named president-elect with Kamala Harris as the vice president-elect.
The country was divided down party lines before the election, and COVID-19 concerns did nothing to quell anxieties. A week after the elections and local residents seem prepared to move forward, no matter who they voted for.
Chad DuBose of Sebring said there were many challenges that voters and candidates faced in 2020 but they overcame them.
“First, I would have to say that I’m impressed with the campaigns of both candidates,” DuBose said. “They both had the misfortune of the devastating events 2020 brought into everyone’s lives that surely weighed heavily upon voters’ choices. I think the events of the year may have caused what I would describe as a large number of ‘panic votes.’ However, this was our American procedure operating under terribly difficult conditions, and the winner of an emotional race was finally declared victor.”
Sharon Pearson, a registered Republican and an elementary school teacher for 26 years, said she voted for Trump, “but I think his mouth is what got him in trouble.
“I think he needs to be in timeout,” Pearson joked.
Pearson went on to say that she thought Trump has been “very, very good for the country, economically.”
She also said that while it’s right to have a recount of the votes, she doesn’t think any of them were miscounted nor that the election was “rigged” in any way.
“I think the people have spoken,” Pearson said. “I’m disappointed. I also believe in total respect for the people in charge.”
She also thought Trump didn’t do that, including such comments as “Rocket Man” for the leader of North Korea.
“You don’t do that,” Pearson said.
Adam Martin proudly calls himself a patriot and served this country in the military. Martin was pleased to see people waving the American flags and being in love with the country again, or perhaps for the first time.
“Patriotism should not revolve around one person,” Martin said.
“The American process worked,” he said. “Presidents come and presidents go but from a patriotic standpoint, it shouldn’t matter.”
He said he it was about time a woman was a vice president and potentially a president.
“I may disagree with some of their policies, but that’s the beauty of America. I believe in the American people. In four years, if something is not working, they will rally to change it.”
Martin is hoping to see some politicians reach out across the aisle.
“It will be an interesting four years,” he said.
“I think now is the time for us to move forward,” said Chantel Gilmore of Sebring. “The decision has been made and the people have spoken.”
What needs to happen now, she said, is for each person to do their part for the betterment of all people.
Gilmore said she was not worried about the outcome of the election, but the sense of relief is not there yet.
“I’m worried about what’s coming after,” Gilmore said. “I feel the tension is high. Change is at hand, and sometimes people don’t do well with change.”
The results are not being embraced by everyone, she said, and until they are, it will be hard to move forward.
“I believe it will be better. It will take a while to get there,” Gilmore said. “We will get there together.”
Meanwhile, Gilmore said she is praying not only for all national leaders, but also all local ones, Republican or Democrat.