Map of proposed townhouses on Sparta Road

Described by one county resident as an example of infill development, a proposal to put 80 townhouses on 18.64 acres, shown here on Sparta Road, met with opposition from neighbors at the most recent Highlands County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Sparta Road residents who showed up at the County Commission meeting last week to oppose 80 townhouses in one spot didn’t have to worry about a vote on it, yet.

Jeff Kennedy said that the applicant withdrew the request, for now, to give time to run a thorough traffic study. County commissioners voted to bring the matter back up at a later date. That date hasn’t been set, but will be advertised when it is. Kennedy asked for two months.

