Sparta Road residents who showed up at the County Commission meeting last week to oppose 80 townhouses in one spot didn’t have to worry about a vote on it, yet.
Jeff Kennedy said that the applicant withdrew the request, for now, to give time to run a thorough traffic study. County commissioners voted to bring the matter back up at a later date. That date hasn’t been set, but will be advertised when it is. Kennedy asked for two months.
The property in question sits east of Sparta Road in the area north of Lake Charlotte, across from Sudan Mission Road.
Approximately 50-60 people on hand last week for that one issue said they will watch carefully to make sure they can return to have their voices heard.
Almost all are residents living within a close proximity to a proposed development on Sparta Road, an 80-unit proposed townhouse complex on 18.64 acres, density that neighbors say will snarl traffic on the two-lane road and negatively affect drainage.
One resident, Gary Brown, thanked commissioners for doing the job they do.
“I can’t imagine being in the position where you have to decide between two citizens,” Brown said.
Harry Pepper, lifelong Sebring resident, named off several family names — many of them also multi-generational residents of Sebring — and said many, especially in his family, are greatly disturbed that their “dream home” and property they love on Sparta Road will be negatively impacted.
His son, Dr. John Pepper, said they bought in the “ranchettes” area of Sparta Road, where parcel sizes are at least five acres, to have a more languid pace of life.
Jim Griffin, also a resident there, said he felt like the applicant was backing out to avoid opposition.
Brown also said that the applicant needs to figure out how they are going to “dump” the traffic onto State Road 66 to the south, past a winding road that circumnavigates Lake Charlotte, before then passing a busy elementary school entrance.
“This is Sebring. I don’t want to live in Orlando or Miami,” Brown said. “Do we want (a) little Orlando here? We need this in another place.”
Judy Spiegel said she took off from work at The Humane Society of Highlands County to tell commissioners that gopher tortoises on the site will suffer.
Dale Esposito brought up another environmental concern: flooding. He said the area had flooding after Hurricane Irma in 2017. He had fish and frogs in his front yard, and had loaded a shotgun to confront snakes, if needed.
“The minor flooding with [Hurricane] Ian will be worse next time,” Esposito said.
Tim Bohan said the land there was zoned agricultural for a reason.
“It floods,” Bohan said. “If you put a parking lot there, it will flood.”
One voice in favor came from Pan Fentress of Lake Placid, who said that this proposal is a “clear-cut” case of infill development, where empty land already surrounded by development is used for such rather than expanding development into new areas.
While the proposed prices, $250,000 to $300,000 per unit, are not particularly affordable, Fentress said, she said 60% of Highlands County land is in conservation easements.
“There is a desperate need for housing, especially affordable housing,” Fentress said.
County Commission Chair Chris Campbell said he was disappointed not to have learned of the request to withdraw before the meeting. Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper said she had been told they might withdraw, but if they did so before the public hearing, the county would have to re-advertise the new date. As it stands, the county will still have to advertise and notify all people living in a certain radius, but it won’t be immediately.
“Trust me, we will all be back,” Spiegel said. “This is our lifestyle. This is going to change the way we live.”