Brenda Gray at the town hall

Brenda Gray, executive director of the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, tells Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell, not shown, that Highlands has the most homeless people of the six counties the coalition serves, thanks in part to increased rents that force people out of their homes.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

When asked about the most important issue facing Highlands County, residents said “mental health.”

It got the most votes of those who attended County Commissioner Don Elwell’s town hall meeting last week at South Florida State College in Avon Park, where he outlined a few things on a “wish list,” should the county manage to cut enough from the 2023-24 budget to have a surplus.

