When asked about the most important issue facing Highlands County, residents said “mental health.”
It got the most votes of those who attended County Commissioner Don Elwell’s town hall meeting last week at South Florida State College in Avon Park, where he outlined a few things on a “wish list,” should the county manage to cut enough from the 2023-24 budget to have a surplus.
Among the wish list items were new fire apparatus, more law enforcement — particularly for traffic enforcement — stormwater drainage, recreation facilities for adults and kids, additional code enforcement and initiatives to deal with homelessness and mental health.
To most of the people there, mental health and homelessness walked hand-in-hand.
Brenda Gray, executive director of the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, said Highlands County has the most homeless people of the six counties that the coalition serves, thanks mainly to increased rents.
For those who can hold a job, Gray said, there are no affordable places to stay. For those who cannot hold a job, it’s that much worse.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said that out of more than 500 inmates currently housed in the Highlands County Jail, he estimates 100% have some level of mental illness, with 65% of them in jail for drugs.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that those who have drug problems come from all parts of the spectrum, from those who took drugs and developed mental, emotional, financial and legal problems from them, or who already had mental and emotional problems and took drugs to self-medicate.
Blackman also pointed to the case of Philletta Moransit, whose 5-year-old son drowned in July 2020 in Lake Leila, just a few hundred yards from South Florida State College in Avon Park.
Blackman personally found Chance Peterkin, six hours after he and Moransit were reported missing. She ultimately was judged not guilty because experts found her to be mentally ill at the time of the alleged crime.
Court records state that Moransit was under several stressors, including a child support dispute with the boy’s father; an eviction from a Sebring apartment, coupled with her and other tenants in a dispute with the landlord, and loss of her job.
Moransit has undergone in- and out-patient mental health treatment and received continuous psychological counseling, and will continue such treatment under order by Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
According to court records, she received and would receive treatment through Peace River Center, one of many agencies that provide mental health services in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.
It is also one of the outside agencies that receives funding from Highlands County each year to provide needed services. One of those line items is $30,000 per year to provide a local match to 75% of funding for a women’s and children’s shelter for domestic violence.
The county-owned building that serves as a shelter needs a new roof, according to what Peace River CEO Larry Williams told commissioners at a 2023-24 budget workshop on Tuesday.
County Commissioner Kevin Roberts said the facility saves having to take women and their children to a place in Lakeland, and he urged Williams to ask more of the county if he needs help.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said Tuesday she’d like to see more help go to Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Inc., which served 110,665 meals in 2022 to needy seniors and has obtained grants to help seniors with medications and broken air-conditioners.
Volunteers have also sat and talked with seniors, improving their spirits along with their situation, Tuck said.
It’s yet an unmeasured way that mental health is bolstered in the county.