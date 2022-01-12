SEBRING — Older mobile phones will stop working in Highlands County in the next several months. That’s because the nation’s cellular carriers are dumping their old 3G repeaters on cell towers and replacing them with 4G LTE and 5G repeaters.
That means users of those 3G networks in Highlands County won’t get service once the upgrades occur, which also means users won’t be able to call 911 or other emergency numbers when it counts.
“It means people with older cell phones won’t be able to use them,” said a Highlands County Sheriff’s spokesman. “We are already seeing people with older phones having issues calling 911. We think this may be the reason.”
Luckily, the answer is easy: For customers of AT&T, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, Sprint, and resellers such as Boost, users can simply buy a phone that works on 4G or 5G networks. In some cases, if users want to use their original phone, they can upgrade by installing a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card that works on the network.
The Federal Communications Commission notes the following carriers and their shut-off dates for 3G:
AT&T will stop using 3G networks in February; Verizon, by Dec. 31, 2022; T-Mobile, which bought Sprint, will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G network by March 31, and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30.
Phones aren’t the only devices that will no longer work on the networks, according to the FCC. Certain medical devices, tablets, smart watches, vehicle onboard systems, home security systems, and other connected products also use 3G network services. Other devices that use cellular connectivity as a back-up when a wired internet connection goes down also won’t work.
For the uninitiated, 4G stands for “fourth generation long-term evolution.” Generation indicates the latest iteration of wireless technology. Think of it this way: 1G meant voice, 2G meant voice and text, 3G meant voice, video and data; 4G indicates the next generation of telecommunications, which promises faster data speeds.
All the mobile carriers suggest Highlands County residents visit their carrier’s website for more information on upgrading one’s SIM card or to purchase a 4G-compliant phone.
“Boost carriers have until March,” said the owner of a Boost Mobile store on U.S. 27 in Sebring. “If you have an old phone, call 611 on your phone and give your address. That’s how you learn if your phone will work with a new SIM card. If you are eligible, you can bring it into the store.”
The store staff can install the SIM card and test it.