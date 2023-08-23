Local residents on Monday night revolted against the town’s decision to use a low-pressure sewer system in its ambitious, $40-million septic-to-sewer project. The project is designed to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus that befoul local lakes from aging septic tanks.
Most in the crowd said they preferred the option – a gravity system that they argue is more reliable and less expensive to maintain.
As the standing-room-only crowd lined the walls and filled the council chamber pews, residents of greater Lake Placid – including residents of Lake June Pointe and Placid Lakes – took to the podium to complain that the decision had been made without broad, public input.
As each speaker rejected the low-pressure system – as well as the $10,000 to $15,000 projected cost to homeowners – the audience cheered and applauded loudly.
Eberhardt: Meeting was necessary
Joy Eberhardt, who sits on the Lake Placid Utilities Advisory Board, said she had asked for a meeting focusing on the project after hearing discontent from neighbors.
“After hearing the estimates done for both low pressure and gravity, everything switched to low pressure,” Eberhardt said. “I made a motion for a town hall meeting to discuss this thing. This should have been done a long time ago.”
A low-pressure sewer system is a waste collection and treatment alternative to conventional gravity collection systems. Low-pressure systems use a pump, rather than gravity, to transport wastewater uphill through the transmission system.
The town has been designing a new wastewater collection network as well as a new 1-million-gallon-a-day sewage treatment plant. The goal is to take lake- and canal-side homes off septic tanks and hook them to the proposed sewer system. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded the town the grant to build the system in November 2021.
Gordon: Use gravity systems
Wittingham Gordon of Lake June Pointe told the council he has converted more than 2,000 septic tanks to sewer systems during his professional career.
“I guarantee you, at the end of the day, with gravity systems, you have generation and generation of usage without any maintenance to worry about. Gravity systems are best used in planned communities like Lake June Pointe or Placid Lakes. Low-pressure systems are much better for more rural areas with neighbors half a mile away.”
Jack Comly, also of Sunset Pointe, thanked the council for letting the residents air their concerns. He criticized the $13,000 to $15,000 projected cost to each homeowner for installing the tank, grinder, and low-pressure pump on their property. Many in the area are retirees on fixed incomes.
“The median income in Lake Placid in 2021 is $44,000 per household,” he said. “That’s about 30% of their gross, yearly income.”
Charles: Pause the project
Colleen Charles, treasurer of the Lake June Pointe Property Owners Association, urged the council to halt the project and redesign it based on the gravity system.
“Many are on fixed incomes,” Charles told the council. “Why not listen to the concerns of those whose budget, quality of life, and property values are impacted? A meeting like this is way overdue.”
She asked Mayor John Holbrook to pause the current, low-pressure project “and redesign it by gravity by area.” She urged the council to meet with each of the affected neighborhoods for feedback, then prioritize the new areas based on current grant money.
“The impacted homeowner should be allowed to give feedback for their area,” she said to applause. She called for a “properly-noticed special meeting” on the final design recommendations for public comment prior to final council approval.
Vice Mayor Ray Royce and other councilmembers agreed to more communication.
“We will give them advance notice as decisions are being considered,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said Tuesday morning. “We will contact those residents for whom we have contact information, and we hope the neighborhood leaders can use their social media pages to keep people informed.”
Neighborhood social media
The town does not control the local social media, of course, but the Lake Placid Life Facebook page will be a source of information for residents on that network; NextDoor, Placid Lakes Homeowners’ Association, and other neighborhood social apps also can notify residents of upcoming sewer meetings.
There has not been a decision to make the homeowner pay for the grinder pump installation and maintenance, Royce said. It’s too soon to make many of the big decisions, he said. In fact, the project is still in the design phase.
“I suspect that if the concern of paying for the installation went away, and if the utility took over maintenance of the grinder pump, that would satisfy a certain segment of the group,” Royce said.