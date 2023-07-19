County Commissioner Don Elwell asked for comments at his recent town hall meeting on how to use any possible budget surplus. Residents in Avon Park said “recreation.”
“A lot of kids are getting into trouble because there’s not enough to do here,” said Angel Wiggins, NAACP Branch president.
“On the south side of Avon Park, they play in the street,” said Aljoe Hinson. “There’s no place to play.”
They had other concerns as well, such as mental health services and how that might help deal with an increase in homelessness, but Elwell offered a solution — at least in part — to the recreation situation at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners budget workshop: Raise the allocations.
Avon Park, like the other municipalities does have recreational facilities, which the county helps to fund to the tune of $110,000 per community per year, because county residents outside city limits also use those facilities
Elwell said Tuesday, with costs going up, he thought the allocation was a bit low.
It’s been at $110,000 for the last 10 years, said David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget. Elwell suggested $125,000, just a $45,000 increase to the 2023-24 General Fund, currently expected to be $25.4 million.
Ray Royce of the Lake Placid Town Council said Tuesday that the funds are welcome. The town provides recreation for 35,000 people in the greater Lake Placid area, he said, but approximately 2,200 people live inside the town. The rest, more than 90%, live in the county, he said.
Royce said the town is also in the process of making enhancements to improve sidewalk connections to those parks, fields and facilities.
Elwell said at his town hall meeting that growth has gone up, although not as fast or heavy as expected, and said comments that the county should recruit businesses more aggressively is valid.
He said that the imminent arrival of the “Three Cs” — Culver’s, Chipotle and Chick-fil-A — are a “second level of fast food,” indicating a higher expectation from the dining public and a sign of another level of growth.
He said Sebring has transportation corridors with the Sebring Regional Airport and U.S. 27, “with 75 stop lights.”
Where the county lacks, Elwell said, is an ample workforce ages 21 and younger to take on the entry-level jobs that new businesses would offer.
Without recreation, as has been said in many local economic development workshops, it may be hard to keep the younger workers and thus attract new business.