Increase recreation funds

NAACP Branch President Angel Wiggins, on microphone, tells County Commissioner Don Elwell at his town hall meeting last week that a lot of youth get in trouble because of not enough things to do and a lack of sports facilities. At Tuesday’s 2023-24 budget workshop, Elwell suggested the county increase recreation maintenance funds to the three cities from $110,000 to $125,000 per year, as a start.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

County Commissioner Don Elwell asked for comments at his recent town hall meeting on how to use any possible budget surplus. Residents in Avon Park said “recreation.”

“A lot of kids are getting into trouble because there’s not enough to do here,” said Angel Wiggins, NAACP Branch president.

