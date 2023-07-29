The recent behavior of fellow residents has started to upset people living in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring
When the Board of Supervisors met this week, residents complained about shot-up signs, code enforcement violations and speeding on residential streets.
Supervisors did approve installation of a speed table on Tarrega Street in an effort to get drivers to slow down there. They didn’t have updated data on speeds because the speed recording device they usually would have there was under repair.
General Manager Ray Bossert told supervisors that they will need a new module in the device, and that will take a couple of months.
One resident said he had a close call recently with a speeding driver on Orduna, on the south end of the district, near Schumacher Road.
The driver took out a mailbox, rolled over sprinklers and narrowly missed hitting a car parked in a driveway, before losing control and rolling over.
Another resident said he was getting tired of hearing what sounds like automatic weapons firing in the northwest section of the special improvement district, calling the area around Columbus and Balboa boulevards “a shooting range.”
It was so bad, according to residents, the county had to order a new stop sign for that intersection, the current one being so badly shot up.
Part of the complication, apparently, is that the district has had parts of Columbus shut down for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do inspections for storm damage from Hurricane Ian last year.
Board of Supervisors President Craig Herrick said they expected to see that road reopen in approximately 30 days.
Meanwhile, a resident complained about code violations on Ponce de Leon Boulevard, which runs from Granada Boulevard north to U.S. 27 across from the Wild Turkey Tavern.
Violations have included parking vehicles and collecting both scrap items and debris in yards.
Bossert, who had his first official meeting with the Board of Supervisors since taking on the general manager position, pledged to members of the board and the audience that he will keep an open door to concerns.
He also said he plans to put out a General Manager’s Report, both in the paper and online via the district social media and website — www.snldistrict.org.
Bossert noted that he serves at the pleasure of the Board, but serves everyone.
“I work for the residents,” Bossert said. “All opportunities, any issue, inform me and my staff. Let us work on it.”