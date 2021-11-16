Residents thankful for safe return
Dr. David Crandall of First Baptist Church — New Port Richey, Florida organized a delightful seven-day 2,200-mile trip to include the Newport Aquarium at Newport, Kentucky, and a sightseeing cruise on the Ohio River. From there they went to the Creation Museum at Petersburg, Kentucky and on to the Ark Encounter at Williamstown, Kentucky and the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Interspersed between these events were prepaid dinners, one with live entertainment.
Homeward bound they had just entered the state of Florida when our driver, Scott, noticed in his sideview mirror a speeding car had lost control in the passing lane, spiraling out of control, crossing two lanes, and heading for our tour bus. This once-in-a-lifetime excursion could have ended in tragedy except for the Grace of God.
Scott confidently pulled the bus off the road. The offending driver spun back across the road hitting the guard rails along the passing lane. Two other cars witnessed the accident and stopped to provide details, along with their names and driver licenses. Occupants of both cars reported they were traveling about 80 mph when the offending car had passed them as though they were standing still, “He must have been traveling 100 mph when he lost control.” Scott saw him spinning out of control as he hit the bus. Collecting all the information needed for a police report delayed our arrival home by about two hours. Incredibly there were no injuries.
There were 53 people on the bus from New Port Richey Baptist Church along with 16 members and friends from Maranatha Baptist Church, Sebring were on board. Four Maranatha members were sitting next to the first and second windows behind the driver. Inside the first window behind the driver, Phil and Diane Schmitt were sitting; at the second window, Bruce and Betty Hendsbee sat. Both men are deacons at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Sebring. Just below them is where the car tore up the luggage door. The bus has cameras on all four corners that captured the accident.
Dr. Crandall prayed and praised God for His protection and the competency of Scott, who remained calm, cool and collected.
We do not know the name of the offending driver or of any charges against him that caused the accident and continually thank God for His mercy.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring