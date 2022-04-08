SEBRING — April 2022 is “Water Conservation Month,” thanks to a proclamation on Tuesday by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Cindy Rodriguez, senior regional manager of Government Affairs for the Southwest Water Management District (SWFWMD), said this is a good time to recognize the need to save water, as April is a dry month during which little rain falls to recharge the Floridan Aquifer.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports that approximately 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered with water, and the oceans hold about 96.5% of all the water on Earth. The remaining 3.5% is in the air as water vapor, in rivers and lakes, in icecaps and glaciers, in the ground as soil moisture and in aquifers, and even in humans and their pets.
Water is always moving, which means water moves through us back to the environment, but fresh water is more rare than one expects. Rodriguez said less than 2% of all Earth’s water is fresh water and approximately 1% is available for drinking. Humans, 75% water, collectively drink 110 million gallons per day (gpd) in the United States, she said.
More than 50% of Americans’ daily water use is for landscaping, which is where water is lost most. Rodriguez thanked Highlands County commissioners for doing everything they can to protect the quality of area lakes.
“Now, while I am a strong advocate of showers and baths, I don’t want you to think otherwise when you hear this next stat,” Rodriguez said, explaining that a five-minute shower uses 15-20 gallons of water, a 10-minute shower uses 40 gallons and a bath uses 37 gallons. “The moral here is if you’re going to take a long shower, you might as well have a good long soak.”
She also recommends using bar soap over shower gel, which takes more water to rinse off. She also said to shut off water while brushing your teeth.
Automatic dishwashers use nine to 12 gallons, while washing by hand uses 20, Rodriguez said. She recommends running full loads in the dishwasher. A leaky faucet can cost 100 gallons per day, so she recommends getting those fixed.
Irrigation should only happen when it isn’t rain and rain isn’t expected, she said, and never more than twice per week, according to SWFMWD laws. If washing the car, she said, use a bucket or a self-shutoff hose nozzle.
For agriculture, a dairy cow needs to drink four gallons for every gallon of milk she produces, Rodriguez said.
“Water conservation has become a passion for me,” Rodriguez said, not only because the supply of water is limited. “We now have a lot more folks to sustain with it.”