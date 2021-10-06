SEBRING — Residents in the Lakewood Road area went to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday to complain about flooding in their area.
County commissioners said they had to defer to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which has jurisdiction in these matters, and has already started working to resolve the problem.
Meanwhile, several residents have water sitting in their front ditches or, in the case of Carmen Orona, covering their backyards. Orona said Tuesday afternoon that she, next-door neighbor Rick Buntenbach, and others — approximately 10 residents in all — attended the commission meeting hoping to hear some good news.
It wasn’t good news, she said.
“We felt like they won’t do anything,” Orona said Tuesday.
She said some commissioners spoke with her and her neighbors, and Commissioner Chris Campbell sent her an email. She also was told that, supposedly, someone would come from the county to clear water from the swales in the right of way. That has not happened, either.
County officials told the Highlands News-Sun that the county would repair swales, ditches and culverts, if they were damaged or malfunctioning. Currently, they are in good shape. They simply have water in them that is backed up because of a drainage issue downstream.
Hopefully, officials said, once that issue is resolved, the water should drain out as it should.
Someone did come to get photos on Tuesday afternoon, said Orona’s husband, Nelson Ortiz. However, he did not know if they were from the county or another interested party.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said the county is seeking a $1.75 million grant through the Florida Department of Environment Protection Clean Water State Revolving Fund to make plans to solve multiple drainage issues throughout the county.
Heavy rains during and after Hurricane Irma in 2017 brought many drainage issues to light. Drainage, Kirouac said, is a statewide issue, and the rains the county saw at the end of summer were “unprecedented” in the amount of rain falling in a short time.
Buntenbach told commissioners that their ditches drained perfectly after the summer rains, but have collected water since this new construction. They aren’t holding heavy rain that fell on their homes two and a half weeks ago, but rather heavy rain that has been running through the water basin since then and has not gotten held up by the blockage.
He told commissioners they probably had “millions of dollars of property” underwater right now. He also suggested that the county probably had some control over the matter, if their ditches tie into those behind residents.
Buntenbach also suggested that the county would have had more control over the situation before a previous commission allowed the property under construction to be zoned agricultural.
“I encourage you to be on board with this,” Buntenbach said.
In answer to commissioners saying it’s not the county’s problem, Buntenbach also said, “Your houses are not being disrupted.”
Southwest Florida Water Management District sent a letter about the issue, named “Lakewood Road Flooding Complaint,” Compliance No. 416793, to the alleged responsible party on Sept. 30. In the letter, SWFWMD states it received several complaints from residents, on both Aug. 14 and Sept. 27, regarding alterations that raised an existing access road/trail.
As a result, the letter states, it has impeded historical water flow, especially in the areas to the west where the residents live.
The letter gives until Oct. 14 to correct the situation.
That still may not solve the problem for Ortiz and Orona. In two weeks of no heavy rains, the water level behind their house has dropped and drained a little, but not much.
Their son, Nelson Ortiz II, joked that his sister wanted a pool. They got a pond instead, and in some parts of the yard, a swamp.