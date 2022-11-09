LAKE PLACID — It’s been a year since the Florida Department of Environmental Protection notified the Town of Lake Placid that it had been awarded a $40 million grant to clean up its lakes.
It is the largest grant the town has ever seen – more than six times the town’s budget.
Residents recently received a letter from the town utility department telling them that surveyors who are designing the sewer project will soon be knocking on residents’ doors. Their job is to locate your septic tank and determine the kind of connection your house might require.
The work will eventually include the installation of sewer lines down each street in the project area and connections from the homes.
“The initial part of this multi-year project is to build a new advanced wastewater treatment plant to replace septic tanks and to extend sewer lines to some of the areas that have the largest impact on Lakes June, Placid, and surrounding smaller lakes,” states the letter, which was sent to the canal neighborhoods of Placid Lakes and both sides of Lake Placid, and north along Catfish Creek Drive to Lake June Pointe.
The plan: Preserve the cleanliness of the area’s lakes by closing down septic tanks at more than a thousand homes and pumping raw sewage from the houses and on to the planned, 1 million-gallon a day wastewater treatment plant.
The ambitious plan is limited only by how much grant money the town can obtain in the next several years. The $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant that launched the project this year is a great start.
“The investment in an Advanced Wastewater Collection and Treatment System will enhance our lakes and quality of life for our citizens today and for our children,” Councilman Ray Royce said when the grant was awarded one year ago.
And now, residents will meet the first wave of people who will work on the project, the letter states.
“We have begun the design portion of this project and your property has been included in the proposed project area,” the letter states. “It will be necessary for survey crews to access your property, including areas around your home to locate existing cleanouts associated with your septic system. The work will be performed with extreme care for any existing landscaping. Survey crews should spend no more than 20 minutes at your home, including making initial contact with you.”
Surveyors will be driving survey company vehicles with their logos, the letter states. By the way, the crews do not have answers as to other details of the project. Construction of the sewer connections from homes to the street won’t occur for some time.
The letter asks residents to go online to www.lakeplacidgl.net and fill out the contact card under the “Save Our Lakes” tab. The town will use that information to contact residents and keep residents up to date as the project’s progress.