In relationships between two people much fear can exist when one or both persons spontaneously become hypnotized into a dreamlike state of mind.
However extreme ecstasy may be experienced when a hypnotized person completely trusts the other person and enters a dreamlike state of mind. This probably happened when Bill Clinton completely hypnotized Monica Lewinsky during the early stages of their relationship.
Bill was 27 years older than Monica and a highly experienced businessman in politics. Bill never should have allowed this inappropriate unethical relationship to develop between him and Monica.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring