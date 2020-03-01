This home is located at 3267 E. Pebble Creek, Avon Park. It is priced at $187,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed – Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home in an active adult community that offers a relaxed, low maintenance lifestyle? Highlands Ridge is just the place.
This attractively priced, fully furnished, two-bedroom, plus office, two-bath home is sure to please. You’ll be awed by the lovely curb appeal of this home. It boasts a newly painted driveway, beautiful landscaping, gorgeous palm trees and a large front screened porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors.
Inside this home you’ll find vaulted ceilings and plant ledges illuminated by track lighting, giving it that open feel. The spacious 18-by-18-foot living room boasts plenty of room for entertaining and is separated from the family room by large sliding glass doors. It is painted in a soothing neutral color.
The kitchen features ceramic tile, white cabinets, a double door pantry, stainless steel appliances, a center work island and plenty of counter space. It is separated from the living room by a breakfast bar. The adjacent breakfast nook overlooks the lovely landscaped yard.
You’ll enjoy relaxing in the spacious 12-by-25-foot family/dining room with windows all around the room letting in the natural light. It is accessible from the living room by sliding glass doors and has French-style sliding doors going in the 11-by-12-foot office. It’s the perfect place to just relax, enjoying nature or a quiet place to read your favorite novel.
The owner’s suite boasts vaulted ceilings and the bath features a large walk-in shower, double sink vanity and linen closet for plenty of storage.
This well-maintained home offers 1,800 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 2,466 total square footage. There’s a two-car garage with work bench for the handyman in the family. This low maintenance home includes a new roof in 2016, double-pane windows throughout and newer A/C. The low HOA fee covers your lawn mowing and edging, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, restaurants, two pools, library, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis, a lake and so much more.
To view this lovely home, stop by our open house today from 1-3 p.m., or to schedule your private viewing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. You can also see this home and others at our website, www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.