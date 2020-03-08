This home is located at 2766 S. Winding Waters Drive in Highlands Ridge. It is priced at $168,500 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed – Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you’re looking for an active adult community that offers a low maintenance lifestyle with plenty of amenities and activities to keep you young, you’ll find that, and more, in Highlands Ridge.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice this home’s tasteful landscaping showcasing a beautiful palm tree and plant beds. This is the view you’ll have while enjoying your morning cup of coffee sitting on the lovely covered front porch.
Step into this two-bedroom, two-bath home to be greeted by the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, plant ledges and wood laminate flooring. The spacious Great Room opens directly into the Florida room where you have the most fantastic view of the pond and golf course beyond! Imagine the evenings you will spend with family and friends sitting out there just enjoying nature.
This eat-in kitchen has plenty of room for all the cooks in the family. It boasts white cabinets, ceramic tile floors, pantry, a dining area with window overlooking the front yard, and a breakfast bar open to the Great Room for additional seating.
The floor plan in this home offers versatility in its layout. The Florida room off the Great Room can function as an office, a den, a family room, an exercise room or a combination. It boasts ceramic tile floors, tasteful paint, crown molding and a wall of sliding double pane windows with accordion blinds. There’s also a small patio off the Florida room that’s perfect for grilling, catching a bit of sun, or simply enjoying the mesmerizing view of the pond and golf course beyond.
The owners suite has a vaulted ceiling, giving it a more spacious feel, and a huge walk-in closet. The en-suite bath comes with a linen closet and step-in shower. The second bedroom is a pleasant guest room your visitors are sure to enjoy, or use it as your private office or TV room.
Other features of this move-in ready home include an 18-by-24-foot garage giving you plenty of room for your car and a golf cart. Furniture, furnishings and golf cart are available.
Located just minutes from downtown, shopping and restaurants, this well-maintained and updated home offers 1,233 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 1,915 total square footage. The low HOA fee covers your lawn mowing and edging, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, restaurants, two heated pools, library, fitness center, pickle ball, shuffleboard, tennis and so much more.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or contact Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com. MLS 270163