Respect for Penny Ogg
I offer my heartfelt sympathy to Ms. Ogg’s family, friends and co-workers on her passing.
2016 was my first opportunity to vote after moving to Sebring. To avoid long lines, I early voted.
The website listed the early voting locations. When I arrived to vote, there was a sign that said the polling station was not open. Maps to an alternative polling place were available to take. People were picking up a map and leaving. I was concerned. It was the middle of a workday, and many voters seemed frustrated.
I phoned the Supervisor of Election’s office to find out why the website had incorrect information. Ms. Ogg answered the phone herself. She explained that she was aware of the problem and that she was working with the web designers. Two days later, the website no longer listed the errant early voting location.
From now on, when I vote, I will think of Ms. Ogg’s dedication and her belief that voters should get an answer to their questions from elected officials.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring