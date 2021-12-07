Respect the nature
If someone wheels into their yard in a golf cart, deliberately goes into their home and proceeds to shoot a bear and cubs in a tree, how could we trust they would not shoot an innocent person or child walking by?
Many people own firearms, and many people are ill equipped to use them. Senseless shootings are occurring daily in our nation ... many in our schools and homes.
As for the bears, they were here long before you and I. If you choose to move to an area for its natural beauty then respect the nature.
Patricia Myers
Sebring