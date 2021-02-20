Just read the attacks on President Trump in the 2/16 and 2/17 editions but you can pick any of the Highlands News-Sun editions and get the same dribble from the same people.
For once let us put aside our strong beliefs and try to talk some sense with one another. I have my beliefs and you anti-Trumpers have yours, and we are not going to change them. However we can and should respect each other’s views with open and kind hearts. If we do not where do you know this will end and for God’s sake we do not want that.
Now this criticism is meant to ask respectfully, to think what you are doing, when you write things like you know he did incite when I listened to the speech and know he did not. I heard him say more than once “peacefully” which the hearing left out, don’t believe this, listen for yourself.
Also things like drink the Kool aid, Trump has them around the necks, King Trump, etc., etc. only aggravates us more, again very irritating when we voted and support him is because:
He lowered taxes
He did exactly what he said he would do
He stood up for our country and made us proud again to be Americans
I’m always amazed by the soldiers you actually fought and lost friends say when ask about allowing flag burners and say rotten things about America say that’s what I fought for, we need to remember that!
Jay Broker
Sebring