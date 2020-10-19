This is not original with me and the author is unknown. It expresses my views.
When someone says “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump,” I simply reply, “I’m not voting for Trump.
“I’m voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
“I’m voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.
“I’m voting for the next Supreme Court Justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
“I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market.
”I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and an end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.
“I’m voting for the Electoral College and for the Republic in which we live.
“I’m voting for the Police to be respected once again and to insure law and order.
“I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China.
“I’m voting for secure borders and legal immigration.
“I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country to give American people their freedoms.
“I’m voting for the unborn babies who have a right to live.
“I’m voting for continued peace progress in the Middle East.
“I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.
“I’m voting for Freedom of Religion.”
I’m not voting for one person, I am voting for the future of my country. I’m voting for the future of our children and grandchildren.
What are you voting for?
Wilson Zanella
Sebring