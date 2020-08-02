LAKE PLACID — At the southern-most point of Highlands County, and south of the Town of Lake Placid, a new restaurant has emerged. Naturally, being that far south, the new owners decided to call it The Deep South Bar & Grill. Formerly, it was called Bo David’s. The menu even has some great southern favorites too.
This new eatery opened its doors on July 22 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony. Deep South is owned by partners Laura Matthews, Karen Garner, and Austin Neeley. Matthews and Garner actually are not new to that location. They both worked at Bo David’s from the day it opened. So, when the opportunity arose for them to take over the operation, they jumped at it.
The food offerings at The Deep South vary from chicken and seafood, to steaks, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and even pizza. Here’s the customer favorites: In appetizers, it’s the ‘Cactus Fries’, (beef brisket, bacon, pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese on a bed of Cajun fries). Two burgers are tied: ‘Firecracker’ (pickled jalapenos, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hot sauce) or the ‘On The Ranch Burger’ (ranch seasoning with American cheese, bacon, and a fried egg).
The ‘Ribeye’ is at the top of the list for steaks. They use only Stockyard beef for all their steaks. The 12-ounce ribeye comes out camera ready. If you prefer something different, try the bacon wrapped pork tenderloin.
When you’re at The Deep South, it’s fun to watch the pizzas being prepared. They’re all one size, but you get to choose from all kinds of toppings. Plus, you get to see your pizza go into the very hot brick oven. Kids love the cheese pizza, without all that other stuff on it.
Speaking of kids, The Deep South is family friendly. They have their own menu choices. Plus, they can get something many people grew up on – a fried Bologna sandwich on Texas toast “like momma makes.”
During this COVID-19 era, masks are preferred, and social distancing is practiced. The staff sanitizes everything too. There are three distinct dining areas as well, including outside.
Speaking of eating outside, customers and longtime friends Sylvia Doyle and Teresa Dennis love it out back at the open lounge. They met 15 years ago at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25. Doyle is a retired postmaster from a small town in New York. Dennis works at the AmVets Lodge in Sebring. They recommend the Philly brisket sandwich, which comes with grilled onions, mushrooms, green pepper and Provolone cheese.
The Deep South Bar & Grill is located at 131 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd., just off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Plus, on Fridays and Saturdays, a limited menu is offered until midnight. For take-out’s, call 863-531-3294.