Exchange Restaurant Staffing Shortage

A store on Duval Street in Key West, Fla. advertises for multiple positions on Sept. 1, 2022. In the Florida Keys, businesses come and go.

 GWEN FILOSA/THE MIAMI HERALD VIA AP

KEY WEST, Fla. — In the Florida Keys, businesses come and go. Customers are fickle and profit sometimes doesn’t match rent.

But when a restaurant announced it was closing because it can’t keep enough employees on the payroll, it quickly caught the attention of boozy, balmy and barefoot Key West.

