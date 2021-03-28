SEBRING — If you’ve completed your COVID-19 vaccination and want to eat out to celebrate, you may have found your favorite spot not open.
Some locally-owned eateries have cut back on hours, and managers blame shortages in sales or workforce. Some say getting workers to come in or stay on the job has been difficult.
Carrie Buckmaster, manager for approximately 14 years at Schoonis — 209 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid — said they still have the same staff that they’ve had for the last eight to 18 years. They don’t turn over often, but they have seen lower sales.
“Everyone’s just afraid to come out,” Buckmaster said. “Now that they’re getting the shots, [some] are ready to come out.”
Throughout the pandemic, they did not close, but took take-out orders, Buckmaster said. Now, as they have reopened for seated dining, they have shortened hours. They were 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. They’re now 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Dimitri’s Family Restaurant, Pizza Kitchen and Backup Bar at 2710 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring also has reopened and is seating people at half-capacity, 50% allowed inside and 50% outside, according to the restaurant website.
The Highlands News-Sun contacted owner Dimitri Panos for comment. Staff answering phones at the restaurant said, in general, everybody’s having problems with staffing, but couldn’t say why.
At Azul Tequila, 2521 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, manager Ana Sanchez said the restaurant hasn’t seen low staff or sales, in part to regular take-out business.
“We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanchez said. “At this time we’re pretty good.”
It’s now open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all days, but there have been problems getting new hires.
“People don’t show up to work. They put in applications. They don’t come back,” Sanchez said.
She said some may fear not being able to speak Spanish, but didn’t think that would be a problem: Most of the customers are American and speak English.
At least one manager blames recent stimulus checks. Phil Hatfield, who co-owns Inn on the Lakes and Chicanes Restaurant & Bar with his wife, Christine, said business is fine, but staffing is difficult.
“People don’t want to work. They’re being paid to stay home,” Hatfield said.
While he said “you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to help people,” he’s frustrated.
He’s seen similar difficulties all in other staffing areas. Chicanes, basically closed last year, now serves dinner only instead of also breakfast and lunch, and the restaurant’s website asks for “patience as we continue to place your safety as our utmost priority,” with a phased reopening.
“Business is only going to pick back up 100% when people are 100% confident that they won’t catch COVID,” Hatfield said. “Everyone’s going to have to get vaccinated whether they like it or not.”
While he feels it’s unfortunate that people may feel compelled to get vaccinated, he said the only thing that will turn the situation around is when cases and deaths of COVID-19 start going down for good.
The hotel also arranges golf packages, but Hatfield has seen a lot of cancellations. An elderly group that canceled last May booked again this year, but canceled again. It’s a reality of a post-COVID world, he said.
“We’re going to have to live with it,” Hatfield said. “We will see the restaurant businesses and hotels change in the way they deal with customers.”