Florida Tennessee Football

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) and teammates celebrates a 38-33 win after an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

 WADE PAYNE/AP PHOTO

Eighth-ranked Tennessee is rolling just four games into coach Josh Heupel’s second season. The true test of just how good these Volunteers might be starts Saturday at No. 25 LSU. Then they host No. 1 Alabama. There’s a breather against UT Martin before Tennessee hosts No. 13 Kentucky and then visits defending national champion and second-ranked Georgia.

Neyland Stadium is selling out again and fans already are trying to plan how to paint a visiting stadium orange and white to cap Tennessee’s regular season.

