SEBRING — In July, when Ortland Clifford Williams III was sentenced for third-degree felony murder of Joshua Hickey, he was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by two years of probation, Corrections documents show. He also was sentenced to eight years probation on a possession of marijuana charge – for a total of 10 years probation. He’ll be under supervision until 2032.

Williams also was ordered to pay court costs, fines, investigative costs and restitution to the Hickey Family. “Amount to be determined by the state …”

