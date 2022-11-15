SEBRING — In July, when Ortland Clifford Williams III was sentenced for third-degree felony murder of Joshua Hickey, he was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by two years of probation, Corrections documents show. He also was sentenced to eight years probation on a possession of marijuana charge – for a total of 10 years probation. He’ll be under supervision until 2032.
Williams also was ordered to pay court costs, fines, investigative costs and restitution to the Hickey Family. “Amount to be determined by the state …”
And that’s the mission of a Tuesday restitution hearing in Sebring – to determine how much money Williams must pay the family, which owns and operates an excavation company in Highlands County. The Hickeys, including Joshua’s father, mother and brother, spoke at Williams’ sentencing as well as when the court sentenced Williams’ co-defendants.
According to state statutes, prosecutors must determine the amount to be paid to the victims within a specified time period, usually within 90 days of conviction. It is known as a modification order.
When either side disputes the amount of restitution, the judge determines the final amount based on a “preponderance of the evidence.” The state has the burden – not the defendant – to provide that evidence.
In Florida, there is usually a time limit for restitution to be paid, either in installments or in a lump sum. The five-year payment period may begin at the end of the convicted person’s imprisonment, the date of sentencing or at the end of probation. In Williams’ case, the money will be due within four months of the end of his probation, court records show.
There is no guarantee that Williams will pay the Hickey Family restitution; he can request a modification of probation and ask a judge to take restitution off the table. Sometimes it is done to reward a defendant for cooperating or for other reasons.
Williams’ codefendant, Mikevious Aljawan Young, was ordered to pay restitution to the Hickey Family when he was sentenced to 7.5 years in a Florida state prison, but the court reversed that after a Sept. 9 restitution hearing. “Restitution stricken” reads the order from that day.
Hickey was shot to death in his car in the family driveway on Oct. 17, 2017.