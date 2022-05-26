SEBRING — Court officials hope to iron out a dispute over restitution to be paid by a man convicted of cruelty of animals.
Kyle Furphy, 31, was arrested after a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy found two hungry and emaciated dogs on his property. One dog had banged its head against a small cage to escape and its injuries and extremely thin frame led an officer to handcuff Furphy.
Another dog that the deputy let out of the cage walked into the yard and collapsed.
When asked when he’d last fed the dogs, Furphy told the deputy “it’s been a long time.”
They have since been cared for at the Humane Society of Highlands County, and Bill Fletcher, who represents Furphy, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that the plea agreement limits restitution to the Humane Society to $500. However, prosecutors want Furphy to pay more to reimburse the Humane Society for the extensive treatment the dogs required.
Furphy pled guilty to cruelty to animals and resisting an officer without violence in June 2021, by which he avoided a five-year prison sentence. He was given one year of probation and was ordered to pay restitution, among other things.
Neither Fletcher nor prosecutors can agree on the amount the court requires Furphy to pay. The written plea agreement says $500, but what a judge reads into the record in open court is what sticks.
Prosecutor John Kromholz filed a motion in May that he believes more properly sets restitution at $4,777.70 for medication and veterinarian care for the dogs.
To settle the matter, Fletcher and Kromholz will obtain a transcript of Furphy’s sentencing hearing to see exactly what was said about restitution for the dog’s healthcare. The money will reimburse the Humane Society.
“Whatever came out of my mouth is what controls the agreement,” the judge said.
Furphy apparently angered Humane Society volunteers recently when he debated them about the dog’s care.
“Apparently you showed your butt,” Estrada said. “My office was bombarded with phone calls about this behavior at the Humane Society. You must have never been an animal lover.”
Estrada and the lawyers will settle the matter at a hearing on June 20 at 1:15 p.m.