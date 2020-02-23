March 17 is Primary Election Day in Florida. Both parties, Republican and Democratic, provide an opportunity to make a real statement about the direction we wish our country to take in the coming four years. The Republican Party has a wonderful opportunity to make a strong grassroots statement by voting for former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, who would restore the dignity of the Republican Party.
The same can be said for those voting in the Democratic Party Primary. Here the opportunity for a grassroots declaration looms large. The voter, by voting for Senator Elizabeth Warren, will be declaring for a candidate who has real plans for improving healthcare and properly taxing the rich with a progressive wealth tax. A recent New York Times poll shows that 77% of democrats, 55% of independents and 57% of republicans support Warren’s “Wealth Tax” on those with income greater than $50 million.
It is going to be most interesting to see if the voters will declare to restore dignity to the Republican Party and support a candidate with real programs that will work for the people.
Alan J. Kromholz
Sebring