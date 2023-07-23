Florida retailers hope for a boost to summer sales with the start Monday of a back-to-school sales tax “holiday.”

The tax holiday, which will last through Aug. 6, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes, school supplies and personal computers. Lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis also approved a second similar holiday that will be held during the first two weeks of January, providing a chance to replenish supplies at the start of the spring semester.

