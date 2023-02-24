SEBRING — A retired Highlands County Sheriff’s major has been charged with multiple counts of petit theft after allegedly stealing repeatedly from the Avon Park Walmart.

Booker T. Johnson, 65, concealed items as he walked around the store, then left the store without paying for them, a Highlands Sheriff’s arrest affidavit said. Store officials say he also practiced retail theft by not scanning all the items he put in his bag, a practice known in the retail industry as “skip scanning.”

Recommended for you