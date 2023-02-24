SEBRING — A retired Highlands County Sheriff’s major has been charged with multiple counts of petit theft after allegedly stealing repeatedly from the Avon Park Walmart.
Booker T. Johnson, 65, concealed items as he walked around the store, then left the store without paying for them, a Highlands Sheriff’s arrest affidavit said. Store officials say he also practiced retail theft by not scanning all the items he put in his bag, a practice known in the retail industry as “skip scanning.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators say Johnson committed petit theft 15 times between June and November 2022, stealing $320.01 in goods from the store.
“The defendant conducted a systematic, ongoing course of conduct with the intent to defraud Walmart,” the sworn complaint states.
Store detectives allegedly caught Johnson skip-scanning at a self-pay line Nov. 2, during which he paid for some goods, but allegedly purposefully avoided scanning other items in his basket. The theft came to $18.86, which led Walmart to trespass Johnson until a detailed investigation could take place.
Store investigators looked into Johnson’s past transactions, reviewing his debit card purchases and scans on corresponding dates. That’s how the store arrived at the total alleged thefts.
During 12 incidents, Johnson failed to scan everything he left the store with. In three other incidents, he concealed items on his person.
After Johnson told detectives that he may have mistakenly not rung up all his items, he was given a summons to appear in County Court on March 1.
He is charged with six misdemeanor counts of petit theft.
County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour will handle Johnson’s arraignment.
Johnson’s case is being compared to that of John Reed, a former Polk County Corrections Officer who was arrested and jailed for skip-scanning items at a Walmart on nine occasions.
After reviewing a history of Reed’s transactions, sheriff’s investigators learned Reed had committed similar thefts on eight other occasions, totaling more than $575.
The 44-year-old detention deputy was arrested in December and immediately resigned from the department, the department said.
According to Polk County investigators, Reed went into the Walmart nine times between Nov. 4 and Dec. 3 and intentionally failed to scan items in the self-checkout lane. As in Johnson’s case, store security caught each of the fraudulent transactions on surveillance video.
Though the deputy who wrote up the complaint against Johnson stated “enough probable cause exists to charge Johnson with scheme to defraud,” prosecutors charged Johnson with six misdemeanor petit theft charges.
Highlands prosecutors make the final determination on how they will charge a case.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz explained Johnson’s charges.
“The case was submitted to the State Attorney’s Office as a complaint,” Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “The facts demonstrate a series of misdemeanor crimes – petit theft – not the felony crime of a Scheme to Defraud.”
Such charges don’t require an arrest, he said.
”When a prosecution goes forward on a misdemeanor, Florida Statute 901.09 requires that a summons be issued instead of a warrant,” he said.