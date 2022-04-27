Gary Sheppard is an 85-year-old former missionary pilot living in Sebring. He stands less than 5-foot-2, but once you listen to the story of his life you realize that he is a giant of a person.
Sheppard and his wife Pat live at the SIM retirement complex off Sparta Road. SIM stands for Sudan Interior Mission. It was named that back in 1893 when three young men had a vision to evangelize 60 million unreached people of sub-Sahara Africa then known as Sudan.
SIM’s goal is to bring the good news to communities where Jesus Christ is least known. The missionaries are a multi-ethnic, multi-skilled team living out the Christian gospel in heart, word and deed.
SIM missionaries are comprised of over 4,000 workers serving in over seventy countries. They are a multi talented group who not only witness Christianity in countries like Africa, South America and Asia, they share their various talents as well. They are accountants, farmers, educators, engineers, healthcare providers, construction workers and all other types of support people working in third world countries.
Gary Shepard and his wife were two of SIM missionaries, he as a pilot and Pat his wife as a nurse. SIM volunteers can serve from two months to many years in the mission field. The Sheppards have given most of their lives to bring the Gospel message to the world.
Pat Sheppard sums up their life, saying, “We’ve seen the Lord work in so many many ways. The miracles of God are amazing.”
A drowning death many years ago of their 3-year-old son Paul caused them great pain, but led to Gary’s father becoming a strong believer. Just before his death he told Gary, “I found the Lord and soon will be with Paul.”
Gary’s early life was one of searching. He said, “The Holy Spirit gave me a boost and I accepted the Lord. He just would not leave me alone. The more I read the Bible, the more I got intrigued.”
That belief led him and Pat now married for 61-and-a-half years to become SIM missionaries in Africa. What followed was a life of service, excitement and a few near death encounters.
Sheppard began his career as an apprentice truck mechanic. Life changed when he read a story of five Christian men, one a pilot, being speared to death by the Aucas tribe in South America. He always liked planes but this became the impetus to become a missionary pilot.
He applied for a pilot training course with 300 others. Twenty-four were selected to go on and he was one of them. “I had to go to Chicago for training from our home in New Jersey. That trip was the first time I ever was on an airplane. From 12 they whittled us down to five.” He was one of the five. He passed the very tough courses and received his pilot’s license.
Ironically his pastor told him that he heard there was a need in a Niger, Africa mission for a pilot and nurse. They jumped at the chance and headed to France to learn French, the language of Nigeria. And then on to Africa where he flew Cessna 70 & 175s. He would fly to off beaten dust filled air fields bringing missionaries to serve as well as fly injured folks to SIM’s main hospital in Jos, Nigeria.
“I remember a bush village in Dosso where we lived for a year. It was in the desert with no water or electricity. It was a terrible place. Their was an open field by the house we had to live in. It served as a field toilet and a place where Muslims threw the chopped off heads of sheep during Ramadan.
While serving in Africa he was once stabbed in the chest by a deranged native. He survived as the point of the weapon missed his vital arteries.
Another time he was flying five men to a seminary in Igbaja. The plane started to go faster and faster. The engine sputtered and the oil pressure read Zero. “We were in deep trouble,” Sheppard said. “No one answered my ‘Mayday’ call. I had a cup of coffee in my hand and figured it was the last cup of coffee I’d ever drink. So I did. It must have relaxed the passengers as they figured who would be drinking coffee as their plane crashed? We landed in a field of elephant grass. I kept the wheels up and we landed on our belly. When the plane cleared huts in the village it came to a stop and we all bowed our heads and thanked the Lord.”
The crash happened November 13, 1976. “Later I met a lady at a church and mentioned the plane crash. She literally asked me out of the blue, ‘When did the crash happen?’ I told her and she said ‘I did not know who you were but God told me that day to pray for you.” Sheppard had never met her before.
Sheppard told of many more seemingly strange incidents that both he and his wife experienced over the years. Pat said, “Our life has been a life of miracles.”
Besides being a missionary pilot in his 60s, he hiked Mt. Fugi, used to bicycle ride 15 miles a day, been to Israel and took youngsters on mission trips to Japan and South America. For many years they RV’d the U.S. with their fifth wheel. He also did maintenance while Pat served as a nurse for many youth camps.
He now enjoys the hobby of woodworking. He has a small shop behind his home. Years ago his mom bought a grandfather clock kit. She never made the clock but gave it to Gary, who eventually made it for her. It now chimes every quarter hour in his living room.
Today Gary and his wife Pat are retired and reside in their home in the SIM retirement village. It is the home to over 145 other retired missionaries. He still does not sit around. Pat said, “He’s such a gifted man that he can fix anything.” At 85 he still is called upon by his neighbors to solve mechanical problems. Yes, he is under 5-2 in height but stands tall as a man who has and still serves others and the Lord so well.
Gary humbly said, “The SIM retirement village here in Sebring is full of people who have dedicated their lives to living and spreading ‘The Good News.’ They make Easter a daily event!”