Retired nurse happy with care
My name is Mary Williams-Nash, and I have lived in Avon Park, my hometown, for the past two years. I am a retired registered nurse with an experience of greater than 38 years in progressively more responsible and complex positions from civilian to military, including more than 25 years as a VA nurse. I thank God for the care I received following surgery on May 18, 2021 at Highlands Regional Medical Center by the Orthopedic Institute nursing staff.
I would like to personally thank Jason Kimbrell, CEO, and Nicole Garlinghouse, CFO, for their visit and their leadership in support of my family being present as my advocates. I especially want to recognize and thank the surgical nurses including Taylor, Monica, Lisa, Melynda, Heather, and Janet. Also, following my transfer to another unit, I am thankful to nurses Evelyn, Holly and my very thorough nurse, Jayce. Thanks also to Patient Care Assistants Evelyn, Rose, and Cheyenne.
Other individuals I want to recognize and say thank you to include my case manager, Favia, and Donald in the Security Department for his excellent IPR skills. I am also very appreciative of Sol and Allen, my physical therapists for their instructions and patience in helping me with my first difficult steps after surgery. Thanks to the two excellent phlebotomists, Destynee and Omar, for a job well done and their caring attitude.
Finally, it is an honor to recognize Johnnie Walters, RN whom I will never forget for strategically stopping by my room post-operatively when I was in what was perceived by my family and myself as a crisis, because of blood loss. Mrs. Walters’ collegiately with staff whom she was not assigned, was of a high order of excellence. In a critical time, Mrs. Walters demonstrated what I am personally proud of abut nurses, which is demonstrating exceptional leadership to ensure timely individualized care when needed; and I had such a need. Her professionalism and boldness to intervene correctly leaves me forever grateful.
To Medical Center CNO, and leadership, thank you for professionally astute, patient-centered care provided by your outstanding nurses.
On my second hospital day I had to go back to surgery for a second procedure, and just prior to being taken into surgery, a gentleman stood by my stretcher and encouraged me. His gentle spirit and words reminded me of Joshua 1:9, “The Lord is with you wherever you go.” I did not get his name, but if he sees this post, I want to say thank you, may God richly bless you.
Of high importance is recognizing Dr. Alvarez and his surgical team for the extensive four-hour surgical procedure on my hip. Moreover, anesthesia is always my greatest concern during a surgical procedure, so I thank God for Dr. Homburger, my anesthesiologist, for his work in supporting what I call my life systems. I also thank him for the unusual length of his visit post-operatively, and I pray God’s blessings on his medical endeavors in the future. Lastly, I thank my daughter Marya and my sister Shirley for their extraordinary advocacy.
Mary Williams-Nash
Avon Park