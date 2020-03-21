SEBRING — Garland Boggus, 89, of Sebring, who had more than 40 years of service with the School Board of Highlands County, passed away Friday morning.
The name may be familiar for those who have not met him because the School Board’s board room is named in honor of Boggus, who was a purchasing agent and transportation director with the district.
Boggus was born Sept. 2, 1930 in Fitzgerald, Georgia and moved to Sebring at the age of 6.
Tyrone Dowden said he knew Boggus for about 60 years.
He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sebring for more than 50 years and was a past president of the Kiwanis. He was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
“He was a devout family man and one of the most outstanding men you will ever meet,” Dowden said. “He was very private and very quiet and he loved his wife, Harriet, and his children.
“Everybody liked him; everybody respected him,” Dowden said.
He described Boggus as a southern gentleman — born in Georgia and moved to Florida at a young age and then lived in Florida for the remainder of his life.
The funeral service is entrusted to Dowden Funeral Home. No arrangements were available as of press time Friday.