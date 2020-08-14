Parents are faced with an important decision. Which of the options offered by their school district should they select? The basic ones seem to be brick and mortar school, remote learning, or virtual school.
After doing some homework, I come to realize there’s just one right answer. But don’t paint that frown on your face too quickly. That actually could be good news, because as educators have been proclaiming for years, education should not be one-size-fits-all in either its curricular scope or its strategic delivery. Today life is giving us lemons; let’s make lemonade. This is a great opportunity to create, build on, or tweak other options. Who knows? Perhaps one of them will be so successful it’ll remain in place even when “things return to normal.”
There are myriad reasons to return to any of the three formats mentioned above. Each would focus on closing the learning gap created over the past months as well as continuing formal education. Though returning to a school building with classes also would foster interaction and socialization with others. As a PhD colleague reminds us, students “need the security that the school environment provides.” She adds that being with friends and interacting with peers “increases self-esteem and makes them want to go to school.”
Yes, right now we may be blazing unfamiliar territory. Teachers are being retrained and, quite frankly, working their underpaid you-know-what’s off. Parents are doing the best they can with limited support. Overall, students are eager to get back to work and succeed, but school as they know it has changed dramatically. And, even simple anecdotal observation tells us students perform better with at least a semblance of routine, structure and consistency.
Parents, each of you knows your child best. With that knowledge, you will make a decision on his/her behalf: choosing the option you believe will best serve your child. Pediatrician Cary Fuquay (Apex Pediatric Centers) commented online, “How you choose to think about the decision that you make is what will make it right.” She concluded, “There is no wrong decision.”
Millie Anderson
Sebring